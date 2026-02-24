FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) on Monday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, seeking to recover tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs

This move follows a Supreme Court ruling last week that deemed these tariffs, imposed by Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), illegal.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, said that Trump did not have the power to impose these tariffs as per the law.

Trump criticized the court's ruling as "anti-American" and announced a new 10% global tariff, which he later increased to 15%.

FedEx Wants A Refund

The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, has named the United States of America, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the agency's commissioner, Rodney Scott, as defendants.

While the company's lawsuit has not specified an amount, it mentions that it is seeking a "full refund" of the tariffs paid to the U.S.

"Plaintiffs seek for themselves a full refund from Defendants of all IEEPA duties Plaintiffs have paid to the United States," the company said in the lawsuit.

Goldman Sachs Says Don't Count On Price Drops

According to Goldman Sachs, while the ruling may not lead to immediate price reductions for consumers, it opens the door for companies to seek refunds on the $133 billion collected from importers. However, the process for these refunds remains unclear.

