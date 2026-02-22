These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) fell 19.51% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 EPS guidance below estimates. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) decreased 11.86% this week. The company said it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on February 26.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) fell 12.86% this week after multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) decreased 5.33% this week. The firm named James Chuong as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 30, 2026.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) slumped 10.59% this week. UBS analyst Joseph Spak downgrades BorgWarner from Neutral to Sell and raises the price target from $49 to $55.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) fell 4.32% this week. Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated Neutral rating, maintaining a $260 price forecast.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) slumped 11.43% this week.