These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) gained 25.23% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) increased 22.52% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. Also, the company announced a $5 billion buyback plan.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) jumped 18.66% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) increased 21.42% this week. The company reported fourth-quarter results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gained 11.32% this week. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintains a Neutral rating.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) soared 15.54% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) gained 16.06% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter and FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) increased 13.99% this week.