NASA is preparing for a historic crewed lunar flyby in early March, marking humanity’s deepest spaceflight in decades.

The Artemis II mission aims to test systems, and accelerate plans for a future Moon landing.

NASA confirmed a potential launch window beginning March 6 after a full rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center validated fueling and countdown procedures.

The agency resolved earlier technical problems and signaled readiness for flight, BBC reports, as anticipation grows around the next step in human exploration beyond Earth orbit.

Mission Goals And Timeline

Artemis II will carry four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey looping around the Moon’s far side.

The spacecraft will circle Earth first, then begin a multiday cruise toward lunar space once engineers verify system performance.

Astronauts will observe the hidden lunar hemisphere while orbiting thousands of kilometers above the surface before returning for a Pacific Ocean splashdown.

Crew And Spacecraft Details

The crew includes Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, plus Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

They will ride inside the Orion capsule mounted atop the massive Space Launch System rocket. The living area resembles a small minibus where the team will sleep, eat and conduct experiments during the mission.

Engineers addressed earlier hydrogen leaks and equipment issues before the successful practice run.

NASA’s Lori Glaze told reporters, “Every night I look up at the Moon and I see it and I get real excited because I can feel she’s calling us and we’re ready.” She added, “The excitement for Artemis II is really, really starting to build, we can really start to feel it. It’s coming.”

Commercial Partnerships And Industry Impact

SpaceX will develop the future lunar lander, while Blue Origin is crafting alternative proposals to accelerate timelines.

The United States faces growing competition as China advances its own lunar ambitions targeting a 2030 landing. Both nations plan to explore the Moon’s south pole, seeking resources and strategic footholds.

Artemis II will guide the eventual Artemis III landing, which NASA hopes to achieve before the decade’s end despite tight timelines.