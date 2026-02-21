Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 20) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS), Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT), spanning software, semiconductors, e-commerce, retail, private credit, AI, and cloud, reflected diverse investor interests.
Super Micro Computer
- Some retail investors were so bullish on SMCI that they were jokingly contemplating betting all of their portfolio’s money on the stock for next few months.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $27.60 to $62.47, trading around $32 to $35 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 45.74% over the year and 24.52% over the last six months.
- SMCI had a weaker price trend in the long, short and medium terms, with a strong growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Hims & Hers Health
- Fed retail investors believed that HIMS could break above the $20 mark.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $15.46 to $70.43, trading around $15 to $16 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 76.18% over the year and 63.53% in the last six months.
- HIMS had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Blue Owl Capital
- Retail investors also perceived the withdrawal limit as concerning.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $10.88 to $23.98, trading around $11 to $13 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 49.87% over the year and 37.64% in the last six months.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that OWL had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.
Microsoft
- Retail sentiment was seen turning sour on MSFT.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $344.79 to $555.45, trading around $398 to $400 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up down 4.25% over the year and 21.21% over the last six months.
- MSFT maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Walmart
- Some retail investors believed that WMT’s decline would lead the rotation back into tech stocks.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $79.85 to $134.69, trading around $124 to $125 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 28.45% over the year and 28.45% over the last six months.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, WMT was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
