Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 20) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) , Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) , Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) , Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , and Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) , spanning software, semiconductors, e-commerce, retail, private credit, AI, and cloud, reflected diverse investor interests.

Super Micro Computer

Some retail investors were so bullish on SMCI that they were jokingly contemplating betting all of their portfolio’s money on the stock for next few months.

The stock had a 52-week range of $27.60 to $62.47, trading around $32 to $35 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 45.74% over the year and 24.52% over the last six months.

SMCI had a weaker price trend in the long, short and medium terms, with a strong growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Hims & Hers Health

Fed retail investors believed that HIMS could break above the $20 mark.

The stock had a 52-week range of $15.46 to $70.43, trading around $15 to $16 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 76.18% over the year and 63.53% in the last six months.

HIMS had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Blue Owl Capital

Retail investors also perceived the withdrawal limit as concerning.

The stock had a 52-week range of $10.88 to $23.98, trading around $11 to $13 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 49.87% over the year and 37.64% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that OWL had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Microsoft

Retail sentiment was seen turning sour on MSFT.

The stock had a 52-week range of $344.79 to $555.45, trading around $398 to $400 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up down 4.25% over the year and 21.21% over the last six months.

MSFT maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Walmart

Some retail investors believed that WMT’s decline would lead the rotation back into tech stocks.

The stock had a 52-week range of $79.85 to $134.69, trading around $124 to $125 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 28.45% over the year and 28.45% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, WMT was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.