Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) traded lower on Friday after it pushed back on a Justice Department filing.

The dispute targets the Pebble Project fight in Alaska federal court.

The company said the Department of Justice brief repeats claims that clash with the Final Environmental Impact Statement record.

It plans a court filing due by April 15 and said it still seeks talks with the Environmental Protection Agency, the company reports.

“We will, of course, continue to explore settlement with EPA as we prepare our brief, but we will also push for a decision by the court as soon as possible,” said CEO Ron Thiessen.

Company Presses Lawsuit

Thiessen said the firm built its approach around a strong challenge to the veto.

He argued that the DOJ’s position conflicts with the findings in the FEIS, adding that the company wants a quick ruling from the court.

Thiessen said the DOJ filing reflects EPA’s view of the case.

What The DOJ Filing Means

The DOJ brief was filed with the Alaska federal court on Feb. 17, according to the company.

Northern Dynasty said it will answer that brief by April 15. Thiessen said the response will detail what he called weaknesses in the government’s arguments. He also said the company will keep exploring a settlement track.

Thiessen warned the dispute could ripple beyond one mine proposal. He said the government’s stance could endanger other federal permits over time. He pointed to Clean Water Act permitting volumes as an economic backdrop. He criticized the government’s approach as hostile to development and mining.

NAK Price Action: Northern Dynasty Minerals shares were down 4.95% at $1.25 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock