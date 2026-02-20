Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) has reached a new elite performance tier as its Benzinga Edge momentum score surged from 88.65 to 94.23 week-on-week.

Bitmine Momentum Surges Despite Negative Price Trends

This percentile ranking indicates that BMNR is currently outperforming most stocks based on relative strength, price movement patterns, and volatility over multiple timeframes.

The rally comes as Bitcmine Chairman Tom Lee predicts the “crypto winter” will conclude by April, signaling a potential V-shaped recovery for digital assets.

Despite strong momentum, BMNR maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Strategic Moonshots And Creator Economy

The company’s momentum is largely driven by its aggressive moonshot investment strategy, most notably a $200 million commitment to Beast Industries, the holding company for YouTube celebrity MrBeast.

Bitmine now holds a 4% stake in the venture, which recently acquired a neo-bank to capture the “creator economy”.

Lee projects this position could offer a 200x to 300x return as content creators increasingly pivot toward digital wallet payments.

Institutional Accumulation Of Ethereum

The company currently holds 4.37 million ETH, the world's largest institutional position, valued at approximately $8.7 billion.

Lee remains steadfast in his bullish outlook, maintaining a price target for Ethereum between $7,000 and $9,000.

BMNR Underperforms In 2026

Shares of BMNR have declined by 36.01% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 index was up just 0.05% in the same period.

The stock was 61.66% lower over the last six months and higher by 173.42% over the year. On Thursday, the stock closed 0.71% higher at $19.96 apiece in premarket.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock