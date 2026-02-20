Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) issued a blistering critique of the private credit industry on Thursday, using a vivid metaphor to warn of systemic risks following news that Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) had restricted redemptions in one of its primary retail funds.

The ‘Cockroach’ In The Room

In a sharply worded statement, the Massachusetts Senator and Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee likened the liquidity issues at Blue Owl to an infestation that often signals deeper, hidden problems.

"Do I hear a cockroach?" Warren asked. "A shadowy private credit firm is suddenly blocking investors from withdrawing their money."

Call For Federal Action

Warren directly challenged the current administration to intervene before the contagion spreads to the broader economy.

"The Trump Administration needs to wake up," Warren urged. "Stop pushing these risky investments into Americans’ retirement accounts.”

The Senator's comments followed a turbulent day for Blue Owl. The firm's stock plummeted as much as 5.93% after it announced it would permanently replace quarterly redemptions in its $1.6 billion Blue Owl Capital Corporation II (OBDC II) fund with a new “return of capital” strategy.

Blue Owl Defends Liquidity Strategy

Blue Owl CEO Craig Packer pushed back against the “freeze” narrative during an earnings call, characterizing the move as an acceleration of liquidity rather than a blockade. Packer noted that the firm is returning 30% of shareholder capital at book value over the next 45 days.

"We're not halting redemptions, we're simply changing the method by which we are providing redemptions," Packer told analysts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com