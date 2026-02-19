Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has entered the final stages of a landmark $30 billion equity investment in OpenAI, effectively replacing a massive $100 billion infrastructure agreement that had been the subject of intense market speculation.

A Strategic Decoupling

The $30 billion deal, confirmed by sources close to the negotiations, marks a significant pivot from the “non-binding” letter of intent signed in September 2025.

That original plan contemplated a $100 billion investment tied to the deployment of 10 gigawatts of computing power.

Instead, the new $30 billion commitment is a direct stake in OpenAI's current funding round, which is being raised at a $730 billion pre-money valuation.

Crucially, CNBC noted that this investment is “not tied to any deployment milestones,” granting both companies more flexibility as the AI landscape shifts.

Altman Shrugs Off ‘Insanity’

“We love working with Nvidia,” Altman said, emphasizing that OpenAI expects to remain a “gigantic customer” for the long term.

Despite reports of OpenAI exploring internal chip designs, Altman clarified that the company will continue to utilize a “rich portfolio” of hardware, including Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin platform.

The ‘Too Big To Fail’ Concern

Altman pushed back on these concerns, stating that “revenue is growing so fast” across the ecosystem that the investments are supported by real-world demand rather than artificial loops. OpenAI's revenue reportedly surged past $20 billion in 2025, providing a buffer for its high annual burn rate.

“The energy here and what people are building is remarkable,” Altman told CNBC, referring to the global AI buildout. “We’re in the beginning of the largest infrastructure buildout in history.”

Market Impact

Nvidia’s shift to a direct equity stake is seen as a validation moment for tech stocks.

By decoupling from the 10-gigawatt milestone plan, Nvidia secures a significant ownership position in the AI leader while avoiding the rigid capital commitments that had previously concerned internal executives and regulators alike.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com