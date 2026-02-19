U.S. stock futures dropped on Thursday after closing higher on Wednesday. Futures of all the major benchmark indices were lower.

Traders analyzed the Federal Reserve‘s January meeting minutes, which exposed significant disagreements among officials concerning the future of interest rates.

Although the records indicated that some policymakers discussed possible rate increases to combat persistent inflation, market participants maintained their outlook for two rate reductions before the year concludes.

Additionally, indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. stalled in Geneva psuhing the oil prices higher.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.10%, and the two-year bond was at 3.47%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 94% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in March.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.12% S&P 500 -0.08% Nasdaq 100 -0.08% Russell 2000 -0.24%

Stocks In Focus

DoorDash

DASH maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

eBay

EBAY maintains a stronger price trend over the short and medium terms but a weak trend in the long term with a moderate quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Lockheed Martin

LMT maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) gained 12.47% following a definitive agreement to acquire game-based connected fitness company Ergatta, Inc.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TRNR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) tumbled 1.50% as analysts expect it to report quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $190.43 billion before the opening bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WMT maintains a strong price trend over the long, medium, and short terms, with a solid quality ranking.

Cues From Last Session

Consumer discretionary, energy, and information technology stocks led the S&P 500’s gains on Wednesday, though real estate and utilities fell.

Insights From Analysts

Jeremy Siegel maintains a constructive outlook on the U.S. economy, suggesting that recent data provide a “backdrop for the expansion” of the bull market rather than its derailment.

He highlights a “sweet spot” in the labor market where jobless claims signal resilience without overheating, alongside a significant “near-2% annual gain in weekly pay” that is meaningfully improving consumer purchasing power.

This cooling inflation and rising real income, he argues, creates an environment where the Federal Reserve has ample room to continue lowering interest rates.

While “AI-driven disruption fears” have introduced market anxiety and repriced entire industries, Siegel views this volatility as a typical reaction to technological revolutions.

He contends that these advancements will ultimately “expand productivity and real incomes” across diverse sectors like financials and healthcare. Rather than a recessionary threat, he interprets the accelerating output per hour as a “prosperity signal” that could even make a four-day workweek viable.

For investors, he sees valuation support in the “continued healthy market rotation” toward non-tech sectors trading at reasonable multiples.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Thursday.

Initial jobless claims for the week ending Feb. 14 and December’s U.S. trade deficit data will all be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 9:00 a.m., and December’s leading economic index data will be out by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 1.20% to hover around $65.83 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.66% to hover around $5,010.58 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.11% lower at the 97.5940 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.75% lower at $66,991.78 per coin.

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, as China’s CSI 300 and India’s Nifty 50 indices fell. On the other hand, Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices closed higher. European markets were mostly lower in early trade.

Photo courtesy: Frontpage / Shutterstock.com