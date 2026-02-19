Stratospheric Spending

According to Palantir's Form 10-K, the company reimbursed CEO Karp $17.2 million for the use of his “Executive Aircraft” in 2025. This figure represents a massive 123% increase from the $7.7 million reported for 2024.

Burry, posting on X, noted the irony of the arrangement, stating, "It's quite the feat to spend $17.2mn in a year… particularly when the jet's not even a rental."

The aircraft is beneficially owned by Karp himself, meaning the company is essentially paying its CEO for the use of his own asset for both business and personal travel.

Running The Flight Numbers

Financial analysts have struggled to reconcile the $17.2 million “tab” with standard aviation costs. Jefferies' analyst Brent Thill provided a breakdown of what that level of spending actually implies for a CEO's schedule:

Mid-sized Jet ($7K/hr): Implies 2,457 flight hours, or roughly 28% of the entire year spent in the air.

Questions Of Governance

The disclosure has reignited scrutiny regarding Palantir’s internal controls. While the company utilizes its own “Gotham” and “Foundry” software to help organizations find efficiencies, critics argue the CEO’s travel budget suggests a lack of the same discipline at home.

Beyond the ethical critiques, Burry’s financial thesis suggests a staggering decline for the stock. Sharing a technical analysis on Feb. 10, 2026, Burry identified a classic “Head & Shoulders” reversal pattern on the $PLTR chart.

He sees an ultimate “Landing Area” between $50 and $60 for the stock. With the stock recently trading around $135.38, a drop to the $60 mark would represent a 55.68% collapse.

