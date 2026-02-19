Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares climbed 14.27% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising to $18.90.

The stock of the global health and wellness company closed the regular session at $16.54, up 3.76%.

Ronaldo Acquires 10% Stake

After the market closed on Wednesday, Herbalife announced that global sports icon Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a 10% equity interest in HBL Pro2col Software LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Herbalife that holds the Pro2col technology. The transaction was valued at $7.5 million.

Ronaldo’s investment also includes a commitment to provide services and sponsorship rights to Pro2col Software.

Pro2col is Herbalife's next-generation, AI-driven personalized health and wellness platform, built to deliver data-driven, customized wellness solutions at scale.

Q4 Earnings Miss Offset By Revenue Growth

On Wednesday, Herbalife also reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.45 per share, missing the $0.47 consensus estimate by 4.26%.

Revenue increased by $76 million year over year from $1.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Herbalife has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, with a 52-week high of $17.93 and a 52-week low of $5.57.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.70.

HLF has gained 194.31% over the past 12 months.

The stock of the California-based company is positioned near the top of its 52-week range, about 89% above its annual low.

The stock’s long-term trend and strong position indicate a favorable outlook for investors.

With a strong Momentum in the 97th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HLF has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Stefan Constantin 22/Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.