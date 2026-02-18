B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) shares are trending on Wednesday night.

Shares of the Canada-based company fell 8.92% to $4.90 in after-hours trading Wednesday after it released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Q4 2025 Results

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, B2Gold reported that gold revenue totaled $1.05 billion, based on sales of 283,490 ounces at an average realized price of $3,718 per ounce.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders totaled $171 million, or $0.13 per share.

The gold producer company stated that all-in sustaining costs were $1,754 per ounce, while cash operating costs were $736 per ounce produced.

Full-Year 2025 Results

B2Gold Corp. noted record annual revenue of $3.06 billion after selling 927,797 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $3,299 per ounce.

The company said full-year all-in sustaining costs (AISC) totaled $1,584 per ounce. Adjusted earnings per share for the year were $0.46.

According to the company, operating cash flow reached $940 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $380 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, with $650 million available under the revolving credit facility.

2026 Guidance Signals Production Dip, Higher Costs

B2Gold Corp. guided 2026 consolidated gold production of 820,000 to 970,000 ounces. The company expects consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $2,400 to $2,580 per ounce, based on a $5,000-per-ounce gold price, with cash operating costs between $1,155 and $1,280 per ounce.

The board also announced a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on March 19.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

B2Gold Corp. has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, with a 52-week high of $5.94 and a 52-week low of $2.53.

The stock of the large-cap company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.04.

The stock has delivered a staggering 104.56% gain over the past 12 months.

Currently, BTG is positioned close to 83.6% above its annual low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed regular trading up 2.48% at $5.38.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate BTG has a Value score of 78.15.

Photo Courtesy: JOURNEY STUDIO7 on Shutterstock.com

