Major U.S. indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.26% to 49,662.66, the S&P 500 advancing 0.56% to 6,881.31 and the Nasdaq climbing 0.78% to 22,753.63.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Caravana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana shares rose 3.02% to close at $361.53, with an intraday high of $366.26 and a low of $339.15. The stock’s 52-week range is $148.25 to $486.89. The stock crashed nearly 15% to $307.70 in the after-hours trading.

Carvana reported strong fourth-quarter results, with revenue rising 58% year-over-year to $5.60 billion, well above the $5.26 billion consensus estimate, as the company sold 163,522 vehicles, up 43% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA reached $511 million with a 9.1% margin, reflecting improved unit economics despite a sequential dip in profitability.

Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG)

Figma shares rallied in extended trading after the company delivered a strong fourth quarter, beating expectations on both earnings and revenue. The company reported EPS of 8 cents, topping the 7-cent estimate, while revenue rose to $303.78 million from $216.95 million a year earlier, ahead of the $293.15 million consensus.

Looking ahead, Figma guided first-quarter revenue of $315 million to $317 million, well above estimates, and projected full-year fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.37 billion to $1.374 billion, also ahead of consensus, reinforcing confidence in continued growth.

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

On Wednesday, DoorDash posted EPS of 48 cents, below the 60-cent consensus, while revenue of $3.96 billion came in just shy of the $3.99 billion estimate, though up significantly from $2.87 billion a year ago.

For the first quarter, DoorDash expects marketplace GOV between $31 billion and $31.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $675 million to $775 million, as investors weigh continued growth against the earnings miss.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum shares rose 2.55% to $47.11, with an intraday high of $47.43 and a low of $46.26. The 52-week range is $34.78 to $52.58. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.95% to $48.50.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, which led to a dramatic rally as the company aims to enhance its deployment of Palantir’s Foundry and AI Platform.

