Tech stocks recovered on Wednesday, led by a rally in battered software names, as the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.4% past 25,000, outpacing the S&P 500's 1% gain and the Dow's 0.7% advance.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) led the tech advance, jumping nearly 10% after the chip-design software provider topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates and projected strong growth for 2026, supported by share buybacks and AI-driven demand.

Commodity markets moved broadly higher amid rising Middle East tensions. According to Axios, a potential joint U.S.-Israeli military operation in Iran could begin "very soon" and may evolve into a weeks-long full-scale conflict, sources said.

Oil prices jumped 3.6% — the strongest session since October 2025 — climbing above $64 per barrel. Spot gold surged past $5,000 per ounce, while silver rallied above $78 per ounce.

In crypto markets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped 0.6% to $67,000.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers

Russell 1000's Top 5 Losers

