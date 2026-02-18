Activist investor Trian Fund Management, led by Nelson Peltz, increased stakes in major industrial and healthcare names while trimming more cyclical financial positions in the fourth quarter, according to its latest quarterly 13F filing for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025.

What’s New In Trian's Q4 13F?

The Bigger Picture: Peltz, Buyouts & Activist Strategies

Peltz has signaled a potential shift toward more outright buyouts rather than traditional proxy fights. Earlier this month, the billionaire businessman noted at a WSJ event that buying companies directly can enable faster strategy implementation than negotiating with existing leadership. That is a notable flavor in markets that have seen heightened activist activity and merger momentum heading into 2026.

What’s Going On With GE Aerospace?

Aside from Janus, the fund’s next top bet is GE Aerospace.

The Ohio-based company has benefited from resilient defense and commercial aviation demand, with strong order backlogs and engine programs ramping production. Its stock is up over 55% in the past year, and closed up 3.7% at $327.08, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings also indicate favourable price trends across time periods and strong Momentum and Quality rankings.

