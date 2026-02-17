Signing Day Sports Inc. (NYSE:SGN) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

Shares of the digital sports recruitment platform climbed 4.79% to $0.44 in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company confirmed that the Securities and Exchange Commission declared its merger registration statement effective Jan. 30.

Special Meeting Set for March

Signing Day Sports stated that the registration statement was filed by Blockchain Digital Infrastructure, Inc. in connection with SGN’s proposed business combination, which was originally announced in May 2025 and later amended twice last year.

Blockchain Digital Infrastructure is a data-hosting company that provides services for cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

SGN stated stockholders will vote on the deal at a special meeting on March 13.

In April 2025, SGN signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $215 million.

Deal Structure and Executive Outlook

According to the company, upon deal close, SGN and One Blockchain LLC, the operating entities of Blockchain Digital, would become wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, expected to trade on NYSE American under the ticker AIB.

Daniel Nelson, CEO of SGN, called the merger registration’s effectiveness “an important step toward completing what we believe is a transformational transaction.”

Jerry Tang, CEO of BlockchAIn, added, “We appreciate the continued collaboration with Signing Day Sports and look forward to completing this transaction."

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $5.77 million, SGN’s shares have traded as high as $4.27 and as low as $0.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Signing Day Sports has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.55.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the technology company has dropped 80.29%, highlighting significant challenges in its longer-term outlook.

Currently, the stock is positioned about 7.45% up from its 52-week low.

The long-term trend and weak positioning indicate that, while short-term opportunities may exist, overall sentiment has been negative, and traders should watch for signs of a reversal or continued weakness.

Price Action: SGN closed on Tuesday at $0.42, up 67.69%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SGN has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.