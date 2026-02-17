Major U.S. benchmarks finished Tuesday higher, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.07% to 49,533.19, the S&P 500 advanced 0.1% to 6,843.22 and the Nasdaq climbed 0.14% to 22,578.38.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks saw its stock decline by 2.07%, closing at $163.50. The stock reached an intraday high of $166.01 and a low of $160.08, with a 52-week range between $144.14 and $223.61. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 8.4% to $149.75.

Despite the beat, shares showed weakness as the company guided fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of 78–80 cents, below the 92-cent consensus, even though revenue guidance of roughly $2.94 billion came in well above estimates. Palo Alto also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $11.28–$11.31 billion but lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $3.65–$3.70, weighing on investor sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices’ stock fell by 2.05%, closing at $203.08. The stock hit an intraday high of $205.30 and a low of $194.83, with a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.3% to $198.36.

Investors are quietly rotating out of semiconductor stocks, as high valuations and demand cycles raise caution. Despite strong earnings, AMD and peers like Nvidia are seeing investor caution.

Nvidia’s stock rose by 1.20%, ending at $184.97. The stock reached a high of $187.15 and a low of $179.18 during the day, with a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19.

OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)

OLB Group’s stock skyrocketed by 256.54%, closing at $1.48. The stock’s intraday high was $1.80, with a low of $0.66, and a 52-week range of $0.32 to $2.50. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 32.92% to $0.99.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms’ stock slightly dipped by 0.075%, closing at $639.29. The stock’s intraday high was $642.60, with a low of $628.80, and a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25. In extended trading, the stock gained 0.66% to $643.50.

Meta’s shares moved higher in extended trading after announcing a long-term AI infrastructure partnership with Nvidia. This collaboration aims to enhance Meta’s data centers for AI training and inference, using Nvidia’s technology.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Palo Alto Networks stock has a Momentum in the 16th percentile and Value in the 5th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com