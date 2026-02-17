Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has reportedly built a stake of more than 10% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) and plans to push for changes at the struggling cruise operator.

The investment makes Elliott one of NCLH’s largest shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It also sets the stage for a potential shakeup as the company lags peers despite a broader rebound in cruise demand.

Activist Push Targets Underperformance

Elliott, which manages more than $79 billion in assets and is known for high-profile activist campaigns, is expected to engage with Norwegian's management and board in an effort to address operational and financial underperformance, according to the report.

Elliott and Norwegian did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Norwegian, the world's fourth-largest cruise operator by passenger volume, has a market value of roughly $10 billion.

Private Island Strategy In Focus

One area Elliott believes it could offer upside is Norwegian's private island strategy, WSJ reported.

Norwegian owns Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas—one of the largest private islands in the cruise industry. Elliott reportedly believes improvements in areas such as destination development, guest experience, and financial discipline could help narrow the performance gap.

As part of its engagement, Elliott has been privately working with Adam Goldstein, the former president and chief operating officer of Royal Caribbean, as a potential board nominee at Norwegian, the report said.

Meanwhile, shareholders face a deadline next month to nominate director candidates ahead of the company's annual meeting, raising the possibility of a broader governance push.

Shares fell more than 7% Friday following the announcement, closing at $21.49.

Image via Shutterstock