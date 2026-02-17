The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points during the session following the release of the inflation report.

The annual inflation rate slowed from 2.7% to 2.4% in January, undershooting forecasts of 2.5% and marking the lowest reading since May 2025. Core inflation — which strips out food and energy — also cooled, easing from 2.7% to 2.5% year over year, the lowest level since March 2021.

All major indices recorded losses for the week, with the S&P 500 falling 1.4% and the Dow declining 1.2%. The Nasdaq notched a weekly loss of 2.1%.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with utilities, real estate and materials stocks recording the biggest gains on Friday. However, communication services and information technology staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 49 points to 49,500.93 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.05% to 6,836.17, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% at 22,546.67 during Friday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 36.3, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 35.8.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

