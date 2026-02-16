U.S. financial markets, government offices, and post offices are shuttered today, Monday, Feb. 16, as the nation observes Presidents’ Day. While the federal holiday—formally recognized as George Washington's Birthday—halts many essential services, most retail and grocery sectors remain fully operational.

Financial Markets And Banking

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are closed for the holiday, according to NYSE’s official 2026 holiday calendar. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) also states a full closure for U.S. bond markets. Trading is set to resume at normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Most commercial banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) , Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) , and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) , are also closed today as they follow the Federal Reserve holiday schedule.

Online banking and ATM services remain functional, though transactions may not process until the next business day.

Mail And Shipping Services

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has suspended regular mail delivery and closed all retail post office locations today, per USPS official policy. Conversely, private carriers are largely active.

Government And Schools

As a federal holiday, all non-essential federal government offices are closed today, including the IRS and Social Security offices.

Most state and local government buildings, such as courthouses and DMVs, are similarly shuttered. Public school districts and many universities across the country are also closed for the day, though some districts may use the date as a “snow day” makeup.

Retail And Grocery

Many department stores are leveraging the holiday to hold significant “Presidents Day Sales,” particularly in the furniture and appliance categories.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock