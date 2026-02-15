Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is gearing up to broaden its delivery operations into seven additional European countries by 2026.

The San Francisco-based company plans to enter markets such as Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Norway, according to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday.

Uber Looks At $1 Billion In Gross Bookings

With the new market, the company aims to generate an additional $1 billion in gross bookings over a period of three years, according to the report.

With its entry into the new markets, Uber will take on Finland-based Wolt in several of its key markets. Wolt was acquired by DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) in 2022.

Susan Anderson, Uber’s global head of delivery, emphasized the need to “shake things up” in Europe.

Uber’s expansion will also include the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania, amidst a wave of consolidation in the European food delivery sector. Last year, Prosus, part of South Africa’s Naspers, privatized Just Eat Takeaway with a €4.1 billion deal.

Uber's Push Into Türkiye

Additionally, Uber earlier this month announced plans to acquire Getir‘s food delivery business in Türkiye, which includes food, grocery, retail, and water delivery services. Anderson noted this would enhance Uber’s ability to meet restaurant demand and leverage global technology.

Uber’s market share has grown in major European markets, including the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, with significant increases reported by YipitData. The company also aims to automate its delivery services using drones and robots.

