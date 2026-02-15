These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) shares gained 26.81% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) jumped 22.25% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Also, Barclays analyst Christine Cho maintains an Equal-Weight, and raises the price forecast from $186 to $213.

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLS) increased 20.51% this week after multiple analyst firms raised their respective price forecasts on the stock.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) gained 20.15% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced it signed a master supply agreement with TurboCell.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) soared 17.64% this week.

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO) gained 17.75% this week after the company announced it will buy Kodiak Building Partners.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) increased 17.64% this week. DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger maintains a Buy rating and raises the price forecast from $115 to $125.

Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) soared 16.81% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.