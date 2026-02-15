These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) decreased 23.74% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Tech stocks are also lower after Cisco Systems issued a cautious margin outlook, reigniting investor concerns about the durability of profits tied to the AI trade.
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) slumped 20.69% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) decreased 20.89% this week after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.
Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) fell 20.96% this week.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) decreased 17.9% this week after the company announced a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) slumped 17.90% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company announced a $300 million buyback.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) fell 18.88% this week amid sympathy with DraftKings after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) decreased 15.55% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
