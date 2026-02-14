U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio laid out a conditional plan for closer U.S.-Europe cooperation at the Munich Security Conference, signaling Washington wants a tighter alliance aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda.

Speaking in Munich, Rubio said America remains closely tied to Europe's legacy and urged both sides to work together on reshaping global institutions and security structures.

He said the U.S. prefers cooperation but will pursue its aims alone if needed, The Guardian reports.

Delegates welcomed his softer tone but said the offer still reflected Trump's terms.

Speech Signals Conditional Alliance

Rubio said the U.S. wants a reinvigorated Western partnership, not the continuation of policies he argued weakened security and economic strength. He admitted the American approach may sound blunt, and said it reflects concern about Europe's future and shared risks. Observers noted the tone differed from past conference remarks, even though policy direction stayed similar.

Rubio linked the U.S. and Europe through what he called shared policy errors, including overreliance on globalization and expanded social spending.

He urged stronger border enforcement and framed national sovereignty as essential for stability. He also defended changing international institutions through reforms rather than dismantling them.

Global Order And Security Agenda

Rubio highlighted the Trump administration's push to reshape global governance and confront threats without relying on diplomacy alone.