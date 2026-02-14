Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 13) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

GameStop

Some retail investors were bullish on GME’s prospects over the other retail and meme favorite stock, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) .

The stock had a 52-week range of $19.93 to $35.81, trading around $23 to $25 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 10.71% over the year and advanced by 2.17% over the last six months.

GME had a weaker price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a strong growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Amazon.com

Some retail investors believed that AMZN has the strongest supply chain network, and no investor should think of selling the stock.

The stock had a 52-week range of $161.43 to $258.60, trading around $199 to $201 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 13.36% over the year and rose just 11.12% in the last six months.

AMZN had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Palantir Technologies

Some retail investors acknowledged that Burry’s analysis fueled a sharp sell-off in the stock.

The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $128 to $131 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 9.55% over the year and declined 29.94% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that PLTR had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Tesla

Some retail investors mocked Elon Musk for venturing into various businesses.

The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.82, trading around $415 to $420 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up by 17.17% over the year and 22.89% over the last six months.

TSLA maintains a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Nvidia

NVDA was positioning itself ahead of the Feb. 25 fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, amid ongoing AI demand tailwinds and minor headwinds. Wall Street remained overwhelmingly positive, with 94% of analysts rating it Buy/Strong Buy and none Sell, including Bank of America reiterating Buy with a $250–$275 target, Evercore ISI at $352, and UBS raising its target to $245.

Retail investors were impatient about the stock not breaking the $193 mark.

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $186 to $190 per share, as of the publication of this article. It gained by 38.18% over the year and 2.95% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

Image via Shutterstock