Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 13) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
GameStop
- Some retail investors were bullish on GME’s prospects over the other retail and meme favorite stock, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN).
- The stock had a 52-week range of $19.93 to $35.81, trading around $23 to $25 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 10.71% over the year and advanced by 2.17% over the last six months.
- GME had a weaker price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a strong growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Amazon.com
- Some retail investors believed that AMZN has the strongest supply chain network, and no investor should think of selling the stock.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $161.43 to $258.60, trading around $199 to $201 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 13.36% over the year and rose just 11.12% in the last six months.
- AMZN had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Palantir Technologies
- Some retail investors acknowledged that Burry’s analysis fueled a sharp sell-off in the stock.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $128 to $131 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 9.55% over the year and declined 29.94% in the last six months.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that PLTR had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.
Tesla
- Some retail investors mocked Elon Musk for venturing into various businesses.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.82, trading around $415 to $420 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up by 17.17% over the year and 22.89% over the last six months.
- TSLA maintains a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Nvidia
- NVDA was positioning itself ahead of the Feb. 25 fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, amid ongoing AI demand tailwinds and minor headwinds. Wall Street remained overwhelmingly positive, with 94% of analysts rating it Buy/Strong Buy and none Sell, including Bank of America reiterating Buy with a $250–$275 target, Evercore ISI at $352, and UBS raising its target to $245.
- Retail investors were impatient about the stock not breaking the $193 mark.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $186 to $190 per share, as of the publication of this article. It gained by 38.18% over the year and 2.95% over the last six months.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
Image via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.