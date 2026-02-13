Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) stock is trading flat in Friday’s premarket as the company attempts to stabilize following a tumultuous week.

While Kyndryl recently secured a major modernization contract in Japan, the news is being weighed down by a widening accounting review and a sudden leadership exodus.

Yamaguchi Collaboration

Kyndryl announced its collaboration with Yamaguchi Financial Group to build an integrated platform for its core banking system, which will allow three banks to operate on a shared IT infrastructure.

The initiative, which began in January 2026, is targeted for launch in January 2029, enhancing IT management and reducing operational costs.

The new system will consolidate application programs into a unified environment, improving development productivity. Kyndryl Japan’s extensive experience in supporting mission-critical systems in the financial services sector is expected to play a crucial role in this transformation.

Governance Turmoil & SEC Investigation

On February 9, Kyndryl revealed that its Audit Committee is reviewing cash-management practices and internal controls after receiving voluntary document requests from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

The governance crisis has been compounded by a swift leadership shakeup, including the departures of CFO David Wyshner and General Counsel Edward Sebold.

Kyndryl also sharply lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, slashing its adjusted pretax income guidance to $575 million–$600 million from the previously projected $725 million. Free cash flow expectations were also pared back significantly to $325 million–$375 million, nearly $200 million below prior estimates.

Analysts have taken a cautious stance, with JPMorgan downgrading the stock to Underweight and setting a $16 price forecast, citing concerns over the unexpected CFO departure and the delayed filing of the company’s 10-Q.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 47.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 57.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 72.70% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 22.16, which is considered oversold territory, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is oversold, there is still downward pressure.

Key Resistance : $21.50

: $21.50 Key Support: $10.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on May 6, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 70 cents (Up from 52 cents YoY)

: 70 cents (Up from 52 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $4.08 billion (Up from $3.80 billion YoY)

: $4.08 billion (Up from $3.80 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 10.8x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $36.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim: Downgraded to Neutral (Feb. 10)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a value P/E multiple, the strong consensus and rising estimates suggest analysts view the growth prospects as justification for the 217% upside to analyst targets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Kyndryl Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 63.86 — The stock shows a moderate value ranking, indicating potential for investment.

: 63.86 — The stock shows a moderate value ranking, indicating potential for investment. Momentum: 0.8 — The low momentum score suggests the stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Kyndryl Holdings’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed outlook. While the value score indicates some potential for investment, the weak momentum score suggests caution for investors considering entry points.

ETF Exposure

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:GLRY): 3.39% Weight

(NYSE:GLRY): 3.39% Weight Russell US Small Cap Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RUSC): 0.43% Weight

Significance: Because KD carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

KD Price Action: Kyndryl Hldgs shares were up 0.18% at $11.36 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $10.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

