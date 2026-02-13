Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) shares increased 52.99% in the after-hours session to $0.34 on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the California-based biotech closed regular trading down 63.03% at $0.23.

Company Engages Financial Advisor for Strategic Alternatives

Quince Therapeutics filed a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, disclosing that it engaged New York-based LifeSci Capital on Monday as its exclusive financial advisor to assist with restructuring activities and evaluate strategic alternatives, including a reverse merger.

The company also reported that the NEAT clinical trial, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study for its lead drug candidate eDSP, did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.

Financial Position and Nasdaq Listing Risk

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Quince Therapeutics had about $5.8 million in cash, $11.9 million in short-term investments and $16.4 million outstanding on its unsecured European Investment Bank line of credit, according to preliminary unaudited estimates.

The filing states that since Jan. 29, the closing price of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market has been less than $1.00 clouding delisting fears.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Quince Therapeutics has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 28.57.

The market capitalization of the late-stage biotechnology company stands at $12.56 million, with its shares reaching a 52-week high of $4.55 and a low of $0.13.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 84.12%.

Currently, the stock is positioned at approximately 2.3% of its 52-week range, near the low end.

QNCX’s steep drop and weak position indicate that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors consider taking significant action.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that QNCX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.