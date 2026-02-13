Mint Incorporation Ltd. (NASDAQ:MIMI) jumped 96.93% to $0.55 in the after-hours session on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed regular trading at $0.28, down 10.66%.

Strategic Joint Venture Targets Asian Market

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong-based company announced a strategic robotics partnership with Rice Robotics Holdings Limited, a developer of fully autonomous indoor delivery and service robots, to develop physical AI solutions across Asia.

The company’s subsidiary, Aspiration X, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Rice Robotics to form a joint venture, according to Mint Incorporation’s statement.

Mint noted that it will provide an initial investment of approximately HK$10 million (about $1.27 million), subject to definitive agreements.

B2C Robotics Expansion Strategy

The partnership combines Mint's Southeast Asian presence, including smart office solutions in Singapore and security robot operations in Thailand and Malaysia, with Rice Robotics' delivery robotics platform and its Japanese client network.

Damian Chan, chairman and CEO of Mint, stated, “This partnership significantly diversifies and strengthens our robotics portfolio, allowing us to move beyond B2B into the promising B2C space.”

Victor Lee, founder of Rice Robotics, said, “Mint’s rapid expansion in AI and robotics across Southeast Asia makes it an ideal partner.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Mint has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.05.

The technology company’s market capitalization is $7.08 million, with its shares reaching a 52-week high of $13.69 and a low of $0.25.

The stock has declined 94.31% over the past 12 months, highlighting the challenges it has faced.

Currently, MIMI is near its 52-week low, at the bottom of its annual range.

The long-term trend and weak positioning suggest that while short-term opportunities may appear, overall sentiment remains negative, and traders should look for any signs of a reversal.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MIMI has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.