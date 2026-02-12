Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company fell 1.24% in after-hours trading to $459.25 on Thursday despite reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $3.19 billion, up 10% year-over-year, according to a company press release.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed regular trading at $465.02, up 0.82%.

CF Portfolio Diversification Powers Earnings Growth

The revenue growth was driven by ALYFTREK, a prescription cystic fibrosis treatment for patients aged 6 and older, which generated $380.1 million for the quarter, helping to offset a decline in TRIKAFTA, the company's CF therapy for patients aged 2 and older, which fell to $2.57 billion from $2.72 billion year-over-year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported a fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $1.2 billion according to generally accepted accounting principles, while its non-GAAP net income was $1.3 billion.

2026 Guidance Signals Modest Growth Trajectory

Vertex Pharmaceuticals provided full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $12.95 billion to $13.1 billion.

The company expects $500 million or more from non-CF products, with combined GAAP research and development, acquired in-process research and development, and selling, general and administrative expenses projected at $6.3 billion to $6.45 billion.

Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex, stated that the company remains focused on “executing across the CF franchise, bringing CASGEVY to more patients around the globe and continuing to launch JOURNAVX,” while preparing for anticipated commercialization of povetacicept in IgA nephropathy.

“Vertex is well positioned to deliver long-term value for patients and shareholders,” Kewalramani added.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, with a 52-week high of $519.68 and a 52-week low of $362.50.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.77.

VRTX has gained 2.61% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is positioned approximately 65.2% above its 52-week low.

VRTX has a positive price trend across all time frames.

