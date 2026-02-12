Algorhythm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) shares are trending on Friday.

Shares of the Florida-based AI technology company surged 11.12% to reach $1.20 in the after-hours session on Thursday.

On Thursday, Algorhythm announced that its SemiCab platform enables customers to scale freight volumes by 300% to 400% without increasing operational headcount. SemiCab is an AI-enabled, predictive, and collaborative optimization engine targeted at shippers and carriers.

Platform Demonstrates 4x Productivity Improvement

The company reported that individual operators using SemiCab manage over 2,000 loads annually, compared to the traditional industry benchmark of approximately 500 loads per freight broker per year.

Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings, said, “Every increase in volume requires more planners, more dispatchers, and more manual intervention. Our SemiCab platform breaks that dependency.”

Automation Drives Cost Reductions

Algorhythm stated the platform automates network-level decision-making.

The company noted as volumes increase, customers benefit from lower cost per load, reduced administrative overhead and higher asset utilization.

The technology supports scalable growth with limited incremental fixed costs, according to the announcement.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Algorhythm Holdings has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, with a 52-week high of $3.56 and a 52-week low of $0.73.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the technology-driven holding company stands at 53.30.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 63.64%.

The stock is positioned 12.37% above its 52-week low, suggesting it is trading closer to the lower end of its annual range.

RIME's sustained downward trend and its current weak position mean that any possible recovery would need clear confirmation before investors make significant moves.

Price Action: RIME closed on Thursday at $1.08, up 29.87%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RIME has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: JOURNEY STUDIO7 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.