Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) surged 21.87% to $9.25 in after-hours trading on Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

Q4 Earnings Results

The Seattle-based vertical software and insurance company outperformed forecasts, posting a $0.03 per share loss versus the expected $0.07 loss, according to its earnings report Wednesday.

Porch Group's revenue rose $23.94 million compared with the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company's earnings per share fell $0.04 short of estimates.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Porch Group to Outperform from Market Perform and set a $10.50 price target on Wednesday.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Porch Group has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, with a 52-week high of $19.44 and a 52-week low of $3.72.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.09.

PRCH has gained 59.79% over the past 12 months.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, PRCH closed on Wednesday at $7.59, up 2.71%.

The stock is currently about 24.6% above its 52-week low, indicating it is trading closer to the lower end of its annual range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Porch Group has a positive price trend across all time frames.

