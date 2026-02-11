Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares jumped 24.31% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49 after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results.

According to Benzinga Pro data, CGNX closed the regular session at $43.03, down 1.26%.

What’s Driving The After-Hours Rally

Cognex's revenue also increased by $22.65 million from the same period last year.

Management issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026, projecting earnings of $0.22 to $0.26 per share.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Cognex has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, with a 52-week high of $49.76 and a 52-week low of $22.67.

The stock of the technology company, which designs and manufactures machine vision systems, sensors, and software, has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.95.

The stock has risen 8.61% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is about 75.2% above its 52-week low, indicating it is trading closer to its annual high.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CGNX has a positive price trend across all time frames.

