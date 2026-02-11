Major U.S. indices closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.13% to 50,121.40. The S&P 500 finished flat at 6,941.47, while the Nasdaq fell 0.16% to 23,066.46.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin stock fell 3.41% to close at $456.81, after trading between an intraday high of $471.97 and a low of $438.18, with the stock changing hands below its 52-week peak of $745.61 but well above its 52-week low of $200.50.

McDonald’s shares slipped 0.85% on the day, finishing at $323.21 after reaching as high as $325.20 and as low as $320.81, leaving the fast-food giant just under its 52-week high of $328.06 and comfortably above its 52-week low of $283.47.

Cisco Systems eased 0.84% to close at $85.54, trading between an intraday high of $87.14 and a session low of $85.12, with shares hovering not far below a 52-week high of $88.18 and well above a 52-week low of $52.11. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 7.3% to $79.26.

Cisco said it expected third-quarter revenue to range between $15.4 billion and $15.6 billion, compared with estimates of $15.18 billion. The company projected adjusted earnings of $1.02 to $1.04 per share for the quarter, versus estimates of $1.03 per share. Cisco also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, saying it now expected full-year revenue of $61.20 billion to $61.7 billion, up from its prior outlook of $60.20 billion to $61 billion.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape stock declined 1.34%, ending the session at $8.82 after touching an intraday high of $9.13 and a low of $8.60, with the solid-state battery developer trading well below its 52-week high of $19.07 but still above its 52-week low of $3.40. The shares fell by nearly 10.5% to $7.89 in extended traidng.

QuantumScape shares cooled after the company reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday, even as it posted a narrower-than-expected loss and outlined its 2026 priorities. The solid-state battery developer reported a fourth-quarter loss of 17 cents per share, beating estimates for an 18-cent loss.

Capital expenditures totaled $12.3 million in the fourth quarter and $36.3 million for the full year 2025, while customer billings reached $19.5 million for the year.

AST SpaceMobile shares inched up 0.68% to close at $96.92, trading between a session high of $102.85 and a low of $93.20, with the satellite communications stock still below its 52-week high of $129.87 but far above its 52-week low of $18.22.

