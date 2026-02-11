After three straight rebound sessions, the software selloff resumed Wednesday, with the iShares Tech-Expanded Software Sector ETF (NYSE:IGV) sliding more than 3%.

Elsewhere, major U.S. equity indexes posted timid gains amid conflicting signals from the labor market.

On the surface, the January jobs report appeared strong. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 130,000, nearly double economists' expectations of 70,000, with private-sector employment accounting for 172,000 of those gains. The unemployment rate also unexpectedly declined to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Beneath the headline strength, however, the report was overshadowed by sweeping downward revisions. Total U.S. job growth for 2025 was slashed to just 181,000, equivalent to roughly 15,000 jobs per month — the weakest year for employment growth outside of a recession since 2003.

In addition, payroll estimates between April 2024 and March 2025 were revised down by a staggering 894,000 jobs.

By midday trading in New York, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%. While software stocks weighed on performance, physical semiconductor names showed notable strength.

Among earnings movers, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) tumbled 12% following a revenue miss and weaker-than-expected cryptocurrency trading results.

In commodities, gold advanced 1.3% to $5,090 per ounce, while silver surged 4.8% to $85.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

