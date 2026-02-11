Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) stock is up during Wednesday’s premarket session after the engineering and construction giant secured a multi-year role as the lead EPC contractor for Centrus Energy Corp.’s (NYSE:LEU) multi-billion-dollar uranium enrichment expansion in Ohio.

This collaboration is seen as a significant move for Fluor, enhancing its role in the nuclear energy sector while the broader market experienced modest gains on the previous trading day.

Centrus Energy’s subsidiary, American Centrifuge Operating, has engaged Fluor as its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for this multi-billion-dollar expansion project.

The partnership aims to bolster uranium enrichment capacity, with Fluor leading the engineering and design, managing the supply chain, and overseeing construction at the site.

The expansion is critical for Centrus as it addresses a substantial backlog in Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and responds to increasing demand from existing reactors.

Meanwhile, the broader market saw gains on the previous trading day, with the S&P 500 rising by 0.08% and the Energy sector gaining 0.89%. Fluor’s stock performance aligns with this positive market sentiment, indicating that the news may be contributing to the upward movement.

Technical Analysis

Fluor’s stock is currently trading 6.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.5% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strength in the short to medium term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 0.56%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, indicating a bullish sentiment.

The RSI is at 65.13, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD indicates mixed momentum, reflecting a balance between buying and selling pressures.

Key Resistance : $50.00

: $50.00 Key Support: $45.00

Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

This partnership with Centrus underscores Fluor’s strategic importance in the nuclear energy sector, particularly as the demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow. The company’s extensive experience in managing complex projects positions it well to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the energy market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Fluor Corporation is set to report earnings on February 17, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 34 cents (Down from 48 cents YoY)

: 34 cents (Down from 48 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $4.26 billion (Down from $4.26 billion YoY)

: $4.26 billion (Down from $4.26 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 2.4x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $50.14. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $52.00) (Nov. 13, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $52.00) (Nov. 13, 2025) DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $55.00) (Nov. 10, 2025)

: Buy (Raises Target to $55.00) (Nov. 10, 2025) Truist Securities: Buy (Raises Target to $56.00) (Nov. 10, 2025)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a value P/E multiple, the strong consensus and rising estimates suggest analysts view the growth prospects as justification for the 3% upside to analyst targets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Fluor, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth : 93.87 — The stock shows strong growth potential relative to its peers.

: 93.87 — The stock shows strong growth potential relative to its peers. Momentum: 44.38 — Indicates that the stock is underperforming compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Fluor’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong growth potential, but the momentum score suggests that it is currently lagging behind the market. Investors should consider the growth outlook while being mindful of the current momentum trends.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because FLR carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

FLR Price Action: Fluor shares were up 0.92% at $48.57 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock