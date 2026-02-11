The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points during the session. However, the Dow Jones index notched another record high on Tuesday.

On the economic data front, U.S. retail sales stalled in December compared to a 0.6% gain in November and missed market estimates of a 0.4% gain. U.S. export prices rose by 0.3% month-over-month in December, while import prices increased 0.1% from the previous month.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with communication services, financial and consumer staples stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, utilities and real estate stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 52 points to 50,188.14 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.33% to 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.59% at 23,102.47 during Tuesday's session.

At a current reading of 46.1, the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 48.6.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

