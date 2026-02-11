Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares soared 41.08% to $2.06 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 financial results.

Revenue Climbs Across Both Segments

The medical technology company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $41.8 million, up 23% on an adjusted pro forma basis and 86% compared with fourth-quarter 2024 on an as-reported basis.

Revenue from the NeuroStar system, the first transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device to receive Food and Drug Administration clearance, was $18.3 million, up 9% pro forma, while clinic revenue reached $23.5 million, up 37% pro forma.

According to the company, it shipped 49 NeuroStar Advanced Therapy systems and generated positive operating cash flow of $0.9 million during the quarter, in line with previously issued guidance.

Full-Year Results Show Growth

Full-year 2025 revenue totaled $149.2 million, up 15% on an adjusted pro forma basis.

Neuronetics ended 2025 with $34.1 million in total cash, including cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Keith Sullivan, president and CEO, said, "We translated this strong revenue performance into positive operating cash flow during the quarter."

The Pennsylvania-based company noted it will release full fourth-quarter results on March 17.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Neuronetics has a relative strength index (RSI) of 38.16.

The commercial-stage company has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, with a 52-week high of $5.91 and a 52-week low of $1.25.

STIM has fallen 62.85% over the past 12 months.

Price Action: STIM closed on Tuesday at $1.46, down 2.01%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading near the low end of its 52-week range, approximately 4.5% above its 52-week low.

The stock's sharp decline and weak position suggest that any potential recovery would need clear confirmation before investors take significant action.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that STIM has a negative price trend across all time frames.

