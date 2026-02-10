RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) shares rose 69.86% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the real estate development and environmental solutions company closed at $0.14, down 2.64% during the regular session.

Zimmer Equipment Secures Hauling Services Deal

RenX announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment, Inc., secured a hauling services contract with a Florida waste transfer operator. Under the agreement, Zimmer will provide dedicated hauling services to transport construction and demolition materials from a high-volume transfer facility to downstream disposal and processing sites.

The contract is expected to generate recurring revenue and improve fleet utilization, according to the company’s statement.

David Villarreal, chief executive officer of RenX Enterprises, said, "This contract reflects continued progress in expanding our contracted hauling base and executing on our operating strategy."

RenX noted that the deal will support the company's waste-to-value operations, including hauling and logistics, organics recycling and engineered soils.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of RENX stands at 37.48.

With a market capitalization of $1.28 million, the Miami-based company has a 52-week high of $0.29 and a 52-week low of $0.11.

The stock has fallen 90.14% over the past year.

It is currently positioned at 16.67% of its 52-week range, near the low end.

The long-term trend and weak positioning indicate that, while short-term opportunities may exist, overall sentiment has been negative, and traders should watch for signs of a reversal or continued weakness.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RENX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

