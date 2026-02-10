CCH Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCHH) shares surged 58.83% to $1.89 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

The stock closed at $1.19, down 11.85% during the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Company Receives Nasdaq Notification

The Malaysia-based company announced on Tuesday that it received a Feb. 3 letter from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department, notifying it that the stock had fallen below the $1 minimum bid price for 30 consecutive business days.

According to the company, the notification does not result in immediate delisting and currently has no effect on its Nasdaq listing or trading.

180-Day Compliance Period Granted

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3), which outlines procedures for addressing continued listing deficiencies, CCH Holdings has 180 calendar days, until Aug. 3, to regain compliance. Its shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market during this period.

The company also said that to regain compliance, its stock must close at or above $1 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and close the matter once this requirement is met.

CCH Holdings intends to monitor the closing bid price and take “all reasonable measures to regain compliance under Nasdaq Listing Rules."

Company Outlined 2026 Expansion Plans

CCH Holdings announced in early January plans to acquire three Malaysia-based restaurant groups: Banbudian Bistro with three outlets, Chao Liu Xian Hotpot with 13 outlets, and Chicken Claypot House with four franchised outlets, with the acquisitions expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The company also plans to open a restaurant in New York City and an instant noodle factory in Africa in the second half of 2026.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

CCH Holdings has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, with a 52-week high of $15.38 and a 52-week low of $0.36.

The stock of the hotpot restaurant chain has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.46.

CCH Holdings has faced a challenging 12 months, with its stock falling 73.20%.

The stock is currently positioned at approximately 5.5% of its 52-week range, near the low end.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CCHH has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: JOURNEY STUDIO7 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.