Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock is trading lower on Tuesday. The company launched the Nasdaq Private Capital Indexes to enhance its private capital solutions platform. This move comes as broader markets are experiencing mixed performance, with major indices showing slight gains.

Potential Impact of Nasdaq’s Indexes on Private Markets

The Nasdaq Private Capital Indexes are designed to provide transparency and robust data for institutional investors navigating private markets. This new suite of benchmarks is constructed from over 14,000 institutional private market funds, representing more than $11.4 trillion in global assets under management.

The indexes employ a documented, rules-based methodology to deliver consistent performance measurement and enhance risk and return reporting capabilities. This initiative reflects Nasdaq’s commitment to improving operational infrastructure in private markets, addressing the growing demand for transparency and data management solutions.

“Private markets are at a pivotal moment, growing rapidly in both importance and complexity. Yet the ecosystem remains highly fragmented, with data trapped in silos, inconsistent benchmarks, and limited interoperability,” commented Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms at Nasdaq.

“The Nasdaq Private Capital Indexes change that. Built on LP‑reported fund performance, they give institutions a comprehensive and representative view of private markets,” he added.

The broader market is experiencing slight gains, with the Technology sector up 0.16% today. Nasdaq’s decline comes as the sector shows resilience, suggesting the stock’s movement may be influenced by company-specific factors rather than broader market trends.

Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 12.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.2% below its 100-day SMA, demonstrating a bearish trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 3.53% and are closer to their 52-week lows than their highs.

The RSI is at 29.21, indicating the stock is oversold, while the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure. The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $92.50

: $92.50 Key Support: $80.00

The launch of the Nasdaq Private Capital™ Indexes is significant as it enhances the company’s offerings in the private markets, which are increasingly important for institutional investors. This move positions Nasdaq to better serve its clients by providing the tools necessary for informed decision-making in a complex investment landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 92 cents (Up from 79 cents YoY)

: 92 cents (Up from 79 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.37 billion (Up from $1.24 billion YoY)

: $1.37 billion (Up from $1.24 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 27.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $104.00. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $101.00) (Jan. 30)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $101.00) (Jan. 30) TD Cowen : Hold (Raises Target to $105.00) (Jan. 30)

: Hold (Raises Target to $105.00) (Jan. 30) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Raises Target to $116.00) (Jan. 30)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a premium P/E multiple, the strong consensus and rising estimates suggest analysts view the growth prospects as justification for the 24% upside to analyst targets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nasdaq, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 19.56) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 19.56) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Quality : Neutral (Score: 48.57) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Neutral (Score: 48.57) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Weak (Score: 23.53) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Nasdaq’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed outlook. While the Quality score indicates a stable balance sheet, the low Value and Momentum scores suggest that the stock may face challenges in the current market environment.

Top ETF Exposure

iShares US Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSE:IAI): 4.37% Weight

(NYSE:IAI): 4.37% Weight WisdomTree US AI Enhanced Value Fund (ARCA :AIVL): 3.30% Weight

(ARCA :AIVL): 3.30% Weight Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (ARCA :RSPF): 1.38% Weight

Significance: Because NDAQ carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NDAQ Price Action: Nasdaq shares were down 2.71% at $83.96 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock