Traders on Wall Street’s favorite prediction platform Kalshi are betting on a correction in the Nasdaq-100 by the end of 2026.

The forecast diverges from the Nasdaq’s current level of 25,268.14, up 16.14% year-to-date, despite 18% of traders betting on a pullback with the index potentially reaching 18,999.99 or below.

Only 4% of the traders bet on the index closing between 19,000 and 19,499.99.

February's Tech Sell-Off Explained

The Kalshi prediction could be based on the recent tech sell-off, with the Nasdaq comprising leading technology companies.

February is shaping up to be the tech sector's weakest month in nearly a year, led by a sharp selloff in software stocks amid valuation concerns and worries over hyperscaler spending and earnings durability.

Kalshi's Nasdaq Call Vs Broader Bull Run

The market's performance reflects a confluence of factors, with trade policies, AI outlook, and broader geopolitical concerns playing key roles. President Donald Trump celebrated the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closing above 50,000 for the first time on Friday, crediting his administration's trade policies, and predicted the index would reach 100,000 before the end of his term.

