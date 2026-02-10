With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

(NYSE:PHG) posted upbeat results for the fourth quarter. Philips shares gained 0.5% to close at $29.62 on Monday. Analysts expect Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) to post quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $41.83 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares gained 0.2% to $13.62 in after-hours trading.

