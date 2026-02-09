Software stocks extended their rebound for a second straight session after last week's brutal selloff, with the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSE:IGV) jumping more than 3% on Monday — its strongest daily gain since late April 2025 — as dip-buyers stepped back in.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1%, outperforming broader Wall Street, while the S&P 500 added 0.7%. Small caps also advanced 1%, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed near 50,100, hovering just below record highs.

Among individual software stocks, AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) surged more than 14% after logging four consecutive weekly declines.

Commodities joined the risk-on move. Oil prices jumped more than 2% to $64.6 a barrel, while gold snapped back sharply, rallying 2.5% to $5,090 an ounce.

Silver led the complex, soaring over 6% to $82 an ounce after plunging to as low as $64 last Friday — nearly 50% below its late-January record high of $121. The precious metal is up over 17% in the last two sessions, eyeing its strongest 2-day rally since 2009.

Crypto markets, however, lagged the broader rebound, signaling that risk appetite remains fragile in that segment.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

According to Benzinga Pro data:

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers

Russell 1000's Top 5 Losers

Image: Shutterstock