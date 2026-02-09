President Donald Trump hailed a historic Wall Street milestone Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 50,000 for the first time, a surge he attributed to his administration's aggressive trade policies.

Presidential Victory Lap

Writing on Truth Social, the President linked the market’s record performance to his protectionist agenda and national security strategy. "Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS," Trump posted, following the index’s climb to 50,115.67.

Trump used the moment to issue a bold new forecast, claiming the market would double again before he leaves office. "I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!" he wrote, adding, "I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching."

Analysts Eye Fundamentals

While the President focused on trade policy, financial experts noted that cooling inflation and technical rebounds were primary drivers of the 1,200-point rally.

Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial, noted that median 1-year inflation expectations hit their lowest levels since early 2025. He told Benzinga, "We think the Fed will cut rates later this year, which will grease the skids for more market appreciation," Roach said.

Jamie Cox, Managing Partner for Harris Financial Group, told Benzinga that the rally was a reaction to corporate strength rather than political headlines. "The Warshout is over. Markets realized that outsized spending on Capex by large tech firms and a strong economy are bullish after all," Cox stated.

Technical Path To 100K

Reaching the President’s 100,000 target would require a sustained breakout from the technology sector.

Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist for LPL Financial, observed that while the Dow cleared a “major psychological barrier,” the broader market still faces resistance.

"We expect the S&P 500 may have difficulty clearing the 7,000-point milestone without stronger contributions from the tech sector—especially from software," Turnquist told Benzinga.

Mohamed A. El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, warned that while a “total ‘disorderly process’ was averted by the persistent ‘Buy the Dip’ (BTD) mentality,” upcoming CPI data and labor market softening remain critical factors for the year ahead.

Dow Jumps Over 3% In 2026

As of the end of last week, the Dow Jones index rose 3.58% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 was 1.97% high. However, the Nasdaq Composite index was 0.88% in 2026.

Meanwhile, the U.S. futures were also trading higher on Monday following a positive close on Friday.

The ETF tracking Dow Jones, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) closed 2.48% higher at $501.03.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ noamgalai