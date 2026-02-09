Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 after the closing bell on Tuesday. Here are the key insights for investors ahead of the event.

Strong Q4 Performance Ahead?

Analysts estimate the commission-free brokerage platform to announce earnings per share of $0.63, up 16% from the same period last year.

The firm is expected to report quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up from $1.01 billion last year and 4.7% higher than the third quarter.

Is The Market Underestimating This Stock?

Short interest in the stock fell from 36.51 million to 33.86 million, representing only 4.45% of the company's publicly available float, indicating low bearish sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Commodity Channel Index, which measures an asset's price movement relative to its 20-day moving average, signaled a potential "Buy" for the stock, according to TradingView.

On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, flashed a “Sell” signal. The Relative Strength Index hovered just above 30, implying a “Neutral” condition.

Notably, cryptocurrencies accounted for 36% of Robinhood’s third-quarter transaction-based revenue, a slice that has steadily grown over the previous quarters.

Price Action: Shares of Robinhood closed 13.95% higher at $82.82 during Friday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 26.77%.

The stock maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a high Growth ranking, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo courtesy: Sergei Elagin On Shutterstock.com