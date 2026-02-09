With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

After the markets close, Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion. Aecom shares gained 2.4% to close at $101.03 on Friday.

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) to post quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion after the closing bell. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.1% to $65.23 in after-hours trading.

