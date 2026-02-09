Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- After the markets close, Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion. Aecom shares gained 2.4% to close at $101.03 on Friday.
- Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) to post quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion after the closing bell. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.1% to $65.23 in after-hours trading.
