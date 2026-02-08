These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 36.02% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) jumped 23.07% this week. Shares of transportation companies gained ground amid declining oil prices.
