These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) slumped 26.24% this week after the company warned of a full-year net loss.
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) fell 25.41% this week after the company issued fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.
Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) slumped 23.10% this week. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.