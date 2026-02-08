These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio ?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ) decreased 22.92% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and named Enrique Lore As CEO. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock .

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) decreased 17.75% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. The company expects FY26 adjusted sales guidance to decline. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) announced an expansion of its weight loss specialty by enabling providers to prescribe a Compounded Semaglutide Pill with the same active ingredient as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.