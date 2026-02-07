Canada on Friday inaugurated a new diplomatic mission in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, marking a striking gesture in Arctic diplomacy this week.

The ceremonial launch included a Canadian flag-raising outside the Nuuk consulate and applause from onlookers, POLITICO reports.

Ottawa said the move reinforces its Arctic foreign policy and long-standing ties with Greenland.

Diplomatic Signal

The new consulate comes as Greenland draws sharper attention because of its strategic location and U.S. interest, POLITICO adds.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand led the opening and emphasized support for Greenlanders and Denmark's role.

Anand was joined by Governor General Mary Simon, Canada's first Indigenous governor general of Inuk descent.

Dozens of Canadian Inuit traveled to Nuuk for the ceremony, highlighting close cultural links with Greenland's Inuit community, the report reads.

European Presence

France also opened a consulate in Nuuk on Friday. Consul General Jean-Noël Poirier will lead the French mission, focusing on deeper cultural, scientific, and political cooperation with Greenland.

The moves come amid rising global focus on the Arctic.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly highlighted Greenland's strategic value and resource potential, stirring criticism from European allies.

Canadian officials said plans for the Nuuk consulate predated the recent geopolitical tensions.

Ottawa sees the mission as a tool to strengthen cooperation on defense, security, climate, and Indigenous rights across the Arctic.

Greenland leaders welcomed the consulate as a sign of international solidarity. Community voices framed the move as respect for Greenland's autonomy and ongoing collaboration with Canada and Denmark.

Canada's step signals a long-term push to deepen Arctic engagement as competition in the region intensifies, POLITICO adds.